Caltrain operates new temporary schedule for three weeks

Caltrain will begin operating a new temporary schedule starting Monday, May 2, 2022, which will last three weeks until Friday, May 20, 2022. The temporary schedule is due to construction and single tracking between Millbrae and Belmont to assist with their system electrification process and modernization.

This schedule will be similar to the temporary one that took effect in March 2022. On Monday, May 23, 2022, Caltrain will revert to their normal schedule that took effect in August 2021. Caltrain is thanking the public by offering 20% off monthly passes through June 2023.

The City of Menlo Park operates four shuttles that are free and open to everyone. The M1-Crosstown and Shoppers’ Shuttles are community shuttles. The M1-Crosstown connects Belle Haven and Sharon Heights with downtown Menlo Park, downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center. The Shoppers’ Shuttle is a special door-to-door service operating on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays and are a great way to get around for those not near a shuttle stop or for those who have mobility issues. The M3-Marsh Road Shuttle and M4-Willow Road Shuttle are commuter shuttles, which time with Caltrain to connect to the business parks near Bohannon Drive, Constitution Drive/Jefferson Drive, and O’Brien Drive.

For more information, please visit the Menlo Park Shuttle website or call 650-330-6770.