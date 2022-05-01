May the Fourth Be With You features NASA speakers on May 4

Join the Park James Hotel for an out-of-this-world evening and exclusive opportunity to hear from the dynamic husband and wife duo from NASA, Joseph and Kimberly Minafra.

They will participate in a discussion led by Hooman Khalili, where you’ll learn about the latest NASA missions, meteorites, and even how to find NASA technology you can use to advance your business — or just fuel your wildest dreams. Bring your curiosity and questions for the Q&A session at the end of the discussion.

Please reserve your seat early as this event is expected to fill up quickly.

Joseph Minafra serves as Lead of Innovation and Technical Partnerships for the NASA Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute (SSERVI) at NASA Ames Research Center. Joe has an extremely diverse background that includes developing technical systems for collaborative research, meteoritic studies, biology, project management, software development including user interface design, scientific illustration, and even a few years as a professional chef.

Kimberly Minafra serves as the Software Release Authority at NASA Ames Research Center. She leads the software release process, resulting in the application of NASA software and technology to private industry. She also coordinates license agreements for technology transfer and commercialization efforts, with a network of private and public organizations, while cultivating relationships with partners and stakeholders.