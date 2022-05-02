Learn about tutoring at local schools on May 4

Help students who need you most: Over 80% of students in East Palo Alto and eastern Menlo Park are below grade level in reading and math. As a Ravenswood Classroom Partners volunteer, you can make a real difference in their lives!

You will work with the same teacher and students for one hour every week; RCP (formerly All Students Matter) provides training, mentoring, and scheduling.

Join us for an Informational Coffee from 10:00 -11:00 am on Wednesday, May 4 in Menlo Park at the home of a current volunteer. Contact Keri Tully, Program Director, at keri@ravenswoodclassroompartners.org to receive details. Or visit www.ravenswoodclassroompartners.org, and sign up to start tutoring in September 2022.

