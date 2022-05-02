The Beetlelady returns on May 4

by Contributed Content on May 2, 2022

The Beetlelady is back on Wednesday, May 4 from 10:00 to 10:30 am, with a special kid-friendly buggy story time. Dr. Dole will read buggy stories, sing buggy songs and show some kid-friendly, real-live bugs. Register via Zoom.

Every Wednesday morning, Tales Online brings you a storytime you can enjoy from home (or on the go) with your preschooler. We’ll take virtual trips around the country, meeting guests who read us great stories, and introduce some surprise visitors!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search