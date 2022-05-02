The Beetlelady returns on May 4

The Beetlelady is back on Wednesday, May 4 from 10:00 to 10:30 am, with a special kid-friendly buggy story time. Dr. Dole will read buggy stories, sing buggy songs and show some kid-friendly, real-live bugs. Register via Zoom.

Every Wednesday morning, Tales Online brings you a storytime you can enjoy from home (or on the go) with your preschooler. We’ll take virtual trips around the country, meeting guests who read us great stories, and introduce some surprise visitors!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.