Hundreds gather for Midpen’s Bayside Family Festival

In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen) hosted an admission-free Bayside Family Festival on Saturday, April 30th.

Located at Ravenswood Open Space Preserve and Cooley Landing in East Palo Alto, the Bayside Family Festival was attended by more than 800 people of all ages who explored the public open space and enjoyed a full-day of outdoor family-friendly activities.

Midpen was created by local voters in 1972 following a grassroots effort by community members concerned about the impacts of rapid development and growth in the area. Since then, Midpen has protected a regional greenbelt of more than 65,000 acres of public open space and agricultural lands throughout the greater Santa Cruz Mountains region.

Midpen provides nearby access to nature for the community with nearly 250 miles of trails that are free and open to the public in 26 preserves.

Photos courtesy of Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District