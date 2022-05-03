Learn about Medicare on May 5

May is Older Americans Month, a month in which we celebrate the lives and contributions of older Americans. Programs like Medicare ensure that older Americans can get health care when they need it the most.

On Thursday, May 5, the Menlo Park Library will host a guest presenter from HICAP who will explain the preventative care features included in Medicare, as well as all of the other customizable benefits built into the program. Join us and get your questions answered. Register via Zoom.

This virtual information session will cover:

• Medicare Parts A, B and D

• Medicare Advantage Plans

• Supplemental Plans

• Other options and considerations