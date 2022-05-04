Teen Event: This Machine Kills Fascists! on May 5

Teens, explore the “machines” we all can use to make a difference against injustice on Thursday, May 5 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register via Zoom.

What do creative people do when they experience injustice? Folk music icon Woody Guthrie wrote the song This Land Is Your Land, and had the words “this machine kills fascists” emblazoned upon his guitar!

The Menlo Park Library will take a virtual visit to Seattle, where MoPOP educators will help us explore our creativity and concerns:

Dive into the creative work of three modern day activists and examine the tools they use to inspire change.

Students will use a personal journal to reflect on the issues that are important to them. Begin a customized plan to participate in meaningful activist work.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.