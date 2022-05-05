51st annual Stanford Powwow and Art Market plus Fun Run

A celebration of Native American cultures including dance and music with more than 100 artist, food and information booth vendors returns after two years of being virtual. Get details online.

Booth vendors will begin opening by 5:00 pm on Friday, May 6, and intertribal and competition dancing continues that day from 7:00 pm-11:00 pm; noon-10:00 pm on Saturday, May 7; and noon-6:00 pm on Sunday, May 8.

The 26th Annual Stanford Powwow Fun Run/Walk will take place at 8:00 am on Saturday, May 7.