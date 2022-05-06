Tales Online: Storytime with Brandywine Zoo on May 11

by Contributed Content on May 6, 2022

The Menlo Park Library is going back to Brandywine Zoo on Wednesday, May 11 from 10:00 to 10:30 am, where educators will share their Storybook program with us. We’ll get to enjoy a great story, and then meet a very special member of the zoo education team! Register via Zoom.

Every Wednesday morning, Tales Online brings you a storytime you can enjoy from home (or on the go) with your preschooler. We’ll take virtual trips around the country, meeting guests who read us great stories, and introduce some surprise visitors!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Events
