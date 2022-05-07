Join the upcoming meetings for the SAFER Bay Project on May 11 and 19

The San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority is considering ways to protect the Menlo Park and East Palo Alto shoreline communities, and critical shore area habitats from the threat of rising sea levels. Through the Strategy to Advance Flood Protection, Ecosystems and Recreation along San Francisco Bay (SAFER Bay) Project, SFCJPA will develop plans for engineered and natural flood protection features, habitat restoration and recreation improvements.



At upcoming public meetings there will be a presentation about SFCJPA’s Notice of Preparation that will include information about the plan, process, and schedule for preparation of the environmental impact report for the SAFER Bay project. Public input on this important project is encouraged.



Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 6 p.m.

Join via Zoom

Meeting ID: 610 255 9602

Passcode: SAFERNOP1

Spanish interpretation will be available.

Thursday, May 19, 2022, 6 p.m.

Join via Zoom

Meeting ID: 610 255 9602

Passcode: SAFERNOP2

Sign up for project updates and for more information about the SAFER Bay project, view the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority website.

Photo shows flooding of San Francisquito Creek in February 1998