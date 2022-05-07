Mental health open mic scheduled for May 11

On Wednesday, May 11 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, join San Mateo County Poet Laureate Aileen Cassinetto who acts as master of ceremonies as the Menlo Park Library’s bring voices together to break the silence surrounding the mental health impacts of the pandemic.

Whether in poetry, storytelling or music, you’re invited to this safe space where you can share your own words and listen to those of others.

Register via Zoom.

This May, the Menlo Park Library partnering with San Mateo County Health and other organizations throughout the area in celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month.