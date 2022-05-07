Music returns to Menlo Tavern patio

Summer must be almost here as Menlo Tavern at The Stanford Park Hotel is reintroducing its music series starting Sunday, May 8. The live performances are held daily on Menlo Tavern’s patio from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

Local artists Jimmy Ashley, Wobbly World Band and Chenot perform during the week while weekend performances feature the likes of Erick Nelson, Brian Wachhorst, and Tom Jackman (full schedule here).

Other Menlo Park eateries that offer music while dining include Cafe Zoë, Bistro Vida, Left Bank and Oak & Violet.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2021