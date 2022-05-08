Celebrate Bike Month this May in Menlo Park

The entire month of May is National Bike Month. Menlo Park encourages everyone to participate and promote walking and biking during the month of May. Whether you bike to work, school, shops, parks, libraries or just wherever, biking is good for you and our environment. Bicycling is one of the biggest ways you can reduce climate change as well as improve your health!

On Bike to Wherever Days, May 20-22, the Silicon Valley Bike Coalition will have energizer stations and pop-ups distributed across the region where you can pick up an official bag for free if you sign up to Pledge to Ride. A map of all the Energizer Stations in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties will be posted online on the Bike to Wherever website.

COVID-19 caused many more people to bike around to exercise, have fun, and get wherever they need to go. Let’s keep the momentum rolling and celebrate biking during the month of May!