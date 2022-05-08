Spotted: Butterfly emerging from cocoon

Nature is amazing!

I found a cocoon attached to power pole on West Old La Honda road a

couple of weeks ago. Went back each day since to watch cocoon; nothing

much was happening day after day.

One day, I thought: “Oh, are you drying out” and then I gave it a small drop or two of water from my bicyclebbottle. No reaction, though I don’t know if there may have been silent appreciation or a frown to indicate “please don’t do that again!”

But, wow!, Friday was the day!

Please enjoy picture of the butterfly coming out of its cocoon.

We all must become better stewards of nature so that future generations

can continue to enjoy our awesome, incredible, amazing ecosystems,

continue to be awed by and appreciate Nature.