Vibrant Filoli flowers make for a Happy Mother’s Day

Here’s a new selection of flowers photographed at Filoli by InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg. We thought they were the perfect salute to all the mothers on this blustery spring day.

This May, Filoli programming celebrates Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPI) Month. You can explore highlights from Filoli’s bonsai collection, marvel at tropical blooms that celebrate Filipinx heritage throughout the House arranged by Diosa Blooms, and see the winning haikus from Filoli’s annual haiku contest on display in the Garden.

Curious about bonsai care? On May 21, Filoli will host the Kusamura Bonsai Club as they prune their bonsai trees and answer your questions about basic bonsai care. Stop by the Dining Room Terrace between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm to chat about bonsai tips.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2022