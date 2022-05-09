Complete Streets Commission to hear updates on Middle Avenue on May 11

Hear updates on the Middle Avenue Complete Street project on Wednesday, May 11 at 7:00 pm. The commission will receive a summary of community engagement efforts for the project and take public comment.

The Complete Streets Commission will then be asked to provide feedback on how to select the preferred improvement options and provide recommendations for how to implement improvements between El Camino Real and University Drive.

Complete Streets Commission meeting

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

7 p.m.

Zoom.us/join – Meeting ID 845-2506-8381

Access the meeting via phone:

Dial 669-900-6833

Meeting ID 845-2506-8381

Join an email list to stay up to date on the project and visit the Middle Avenue Complete Street project website for more information on upcoming events and opportunities.