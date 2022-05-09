Schoolhouse Rocks Run & Festival returns for first time in two years

The Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation (MPAEF) announced the return of its annual Schoolhouse Rocks Run & Festival on Sunday, May 22 at 9:00 am at Hillview Middle School. Online registration is open now through Wednesday, May 18.

The race will bring together more than 1,500 parents, kids, teachers, students, neighbors, runners and non-runners for fun and exercise, all in support of Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) schools — Encinal, Laurel, Oak Knoll, and Hillview.

After the race, families are invited to the free post-run festival at Hillview Middle School featuring bouncy houses, games, music, food trucks, and more.

“We are delighted to bring back this beloved community event, which was held virtually last year and canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic,” said Carrie Chen, executive director, Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation. “It truly is a special day where we come together as a community and have fun, all while supporting our local schools.”

The 5K racecourse will begin at Hillview Middle School and wind through the neighborhood along Hobart Street, Middle Avenue, Bay Laurel Drive, and then down Olive Street back to Hillview Middle School for the finish. The one-mile route will be a shorter loop down Hobart Street and back along Olive Street. The event is rain or shine.

The Schoolhouse Rocks Run & Festival depends on a large number of volunteers to help in the days leading up to and during the event. To help with the race and festival, please email volunteer@mpaef.org.

To learn more and register for the Schoolhouse Rocks Run & Festival, go to mpaef.org/run.