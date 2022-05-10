After-School STEAM: Zoo Scene Investigators takes place on May 12

The Alaska Zoo’s Arctic Discoveries program series takes classroom-style learning to a wild new level!

During the Menlo Park Library’s interactive Zoo Scene Investigators class on Wednesday, May 12 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, a zoo educator will guide students in Grades 1-3 through science-based topics as they use clues like fur, tracks, and scat to solve animal mysteries. Register via Zoom.

The Alaska Zoo is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting conservation of Arctic, sub-Arctic and like climate species through education, research and community enrichment.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.