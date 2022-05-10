Kristen Gracia to be named Superintendent of Menlo Park City School District

In a letter to parents today, Menlo Park City School District Superintendent Erik Burmeister confirmed that the school board will appoint Kristen Gracia as MPCSD’s Superintendent. He wrote:

“I am thrilled to announce that the Board offered the position of Superintendent to Kristen Gracia, a 20+ year veteran of the Menlo Park City School District — former Laurel teacher, Oak Knoll Assistant Principal and Principal, and current Assistant Superintendent of Talent and Technology —and Kristen has accepted the offer.

“The Board will discuss the offer at this Thursday’s Board meeting and vote to approve Kristen’s appointment. If you’d like to listen in to their discussion, provide comments, and see the results of their vote, please feel free to login to the Zoom meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. The Board will likely amend the agenda to discuss and take the vote at the start of the meeting. You may view the tentative (pending until approved) contract here.

“I could not be more confident in Kristen’s ability to continue the world class education MPCSD provides and to ensure MPCSD’s focus on our Whole Child vision. I look forward to formally introducing you to Kristen if you don’t already know her and partnering with her over the next several months to ensure a seamless transition.”

Kristen, who will be paid $250,000 annually according to the contract, will take over as Superintendent on January 1, 2023 when Erik steps down.