Menlo Park City Council study session on proposed Parkline master plan set for May 10



On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Menlo Park City Council will hold a study session on the proposed Parkline mixed-use master plan project at the SRI campus located at 333 Ravenswood Avenue.

The proposed project includes redevelopment of nearly 1.1 million square feet of research buildings with new office/research and development/life science buildings, and the addition of 400 residential units, new publicly accessible open space and community-oriented retail.

Join the City Council to learn more about the project and to provide your feedback.

This is a study session and no formal action will be taken.

The staff report will be published as part of the meeting agenda released the Thursday before the meeting.

City Council study session – Parkline

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

6 p.m.

Zoom.us/join – Meeting ID 831-3316-9409

Access the meeting via phone:

Dial 669-900-6833

Meeting ID 831-3316-940

Please visit the Parkline project webpage for the latest information.