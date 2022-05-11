Debra Meyerson and Steve Zuckerman to participate in Stroke Across America

Ladera residents Debra Meyerson and Steve Zuckerman will pedal across the country to build awareness for stroke, aphasia, and the importance of rebuilding identity as a critical part of recovering from traumas like stroke.

The community is invited to a “Launch Party Breakfast” this Saturday, May 14, at 9:00 am at the Ladera Professional Center parking lot (corner of Alpine Road and La Mesa). There will be speakers and educational displays and good food. At 10:30, Steve and Debra will cycle to San Gregorio Beach for a ceremonial wheel-dipping the the Pacific. Cyclists are invited to join them.

Their coast-to-to ride, dubbed Stroke Across America, will officially begin on May 19 at start at the Pacific Ocean near Astoria, Oregon and end roughly 4,300 miles later at the Atlantic on August 26. With 17+ events planned in communities along the way, their trip will be a catalyst for new connections and collaborations across the country.

Debra Meyerson was a successful professor at Stanford until a severe stroke in 2010 left her with physical and communication challenges (aphasia). In 2019, she published Identity Theft: Rediscovering Ourselves After Stroke (co-authored with her son Danny.) focusing on the emotional journey of survivors.

Debra and Steve founded Stroke Onward, a nonprofit with a missionto ensure stroke survivors and their supporters have the resources needed to rebuild identities and rewarding lives.

Riding an adapted tandem bicycle with a trailer on the back for their dog, Rusti, they and other survivors will stay at campgrounds as they go. Check out their ride online.