Portola Valley Wildfire Preparedness Fair set for May 14

Learn how to protect your home during the upcoming wildfire season at the Portola Town Center on Saturday, May 14, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Talk with fire fighters, volunteers, and leaders in the wildfire defense industry about how to prepare your home in case of wildfire.

Local firefighters and volunteers will be on hand to provide their expertise on how you can prepare for fire season.

The WFPD and WPV-Readywill provide guidance and advice on a variety of issues including how to schedule a Defensible Space Inspection.

The EPC will be prepared to answer your questions about evacuations

Learn how to create a wildfire Go Bag so, if needed, you and your family are prepared to evacuate safety and quickly.

Understand how to harden your home and prepare for wildfires.

Discuss your home hardening questions with Richard Crevelt, who has years of experience as a home contractor and as a business owner. Richard is also an owner of our local PV Hardware store. Discuss how you can upgrade your wooden home siding, decks and fences using fire resistant materials.

Talk with companies who specialize in the latest technology for wildfire defense .

latest technology for wildfire defense Learn aboutember resistant vents which can protect your home from an ember storm. Brands represented include BrandGuard , Embers Out and Vulcan Vents .

Check out wildfire suppression systemswhich can increase your home's survival during a wildfire. Brands represented include Frontline, WaveGUARD, and Platypus. In addition, the WaveGUARD demo truck will be on hand to give you an up-close look at how a wildfire suppression system works.

can increase your home’s survival during a wildfire. Brands represented include Frontline, WaveGUARD, and Platypus. In addition, the WaveGUARD demo truck will be on hand to give you an up-close look at how a wildfire suppression system works. All Risk Shield will be in attendance and they will demonstrate their pool fire pump. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how your pool can help your home survive during a wildfire.

Explore gutter guards which can keep your gutter free of debris that can ignite during an ember storm. Brands represented include Valor and Gutter Glove.

Learn about the long term fire retardants offered by Ember Defense , All Risk Shield and WaveGUARD.

All Risk Shield and WaveGUARD. Talk with Irish Excavation, a Bay Area leader in land clearing. Get a close up look at a custom vehicle designed to clear undergrowth to 4-6”, does not tear up the soil, and mulches the debris.

There will be an insurance agent at the Fair to help answer your questions about fire insurance and the changing insurance marketplace. Climate changes and new insurance regulations will make retaining and obtaining insurance more challenging in the years to come. Several companies at the event offer a home hardening packageand coordinate with E&S insurance companies to lower your insurance rates or obtain insurance if you have been canceled.

This flyer has all the information on who will be here to help you learn how to prepare your home for wildfire season.