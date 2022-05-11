Woodside-Atherton Garden Club Plant Sale takes place on May 14

After a six year hiatus, the Woodside-Atherton Garden Club is resuming its popular plant sale on Saturday, May 14 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Hundreds of California native and drought-tolerant plants — many from members’ gardens — will be on sale, as well as gardening essentials and planted containers. Barron’s Mobile Sharpening Service will also be at the sale, which takes place at Woodside Library Native Plant Garden, 3140 Woodside Road.