Learn to cook Malaysian food on May 17

by Contributed Content on May 12, 2022

Get a taste of Malaysia, and some great tips for replicating some of the flavors in your home kitchen, from Menlo Park Library’s guest chef on Tuesday, May 17 from 1:30 to 2:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Jai Kandaya will tell us about his home country as he leads us through the steps of making Kam Heong (Golden Fragrance) Shrimp (vegetarian options will be covered), and Kerabu Taugeh (bean sprout salad).

Download the recipes(PDF, 226KB) and join us!

Events
