Peninsula Restaurant Week runs May 13 to May 21

Peninsula Restaurant Week will be held May 13 to 21 throughout San Mateo and north Santa Clara counties.

The event will feature hundreds of participating restaurants offering special menus or discounted meals during the nine-day period. It’s an opportunity for residents to discover new places or support old favorites after two difficult years for the industry.

Restaurants in InMenlo’s coverage include: Alpine Inn Beer Garden, Bistro Vida, Celia’s Mexican Restaurant, Fey, La Stanza Cucina Italiano, Left Bank Menlo Park, Lulu’s on the Alameda, Mama Coco, Menlo Tavern, Ristorante Carpaccio and The Refuge Menlo Park.

Diners can reserve tables and view special menus online.

“The Peninsula dining scene has quietly emerged as a unique place for innovative restaurant entrepreneurs offering locally-sourced food prepared by highly respected chefs,” said John Hutar, CEO of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It has a diversity of restaurants, from fine dining to the most informal, that rivals anything in San Francisco or other Bay Area cities. Restaurant Week’s goal is to introduce our great and eclectic restaurants to visitors and residents alike.”

Peninsula Restaurant Week 2022 is presented by The San Francisco Peninsula in partnership with The Peninsula Foodist and The Six Fifty.

Photo of Alpine Inn by Robb Most (c) 2018