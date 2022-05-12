Spotted: Plants for sale on Poppy Avenue

by Linda Hubbard on May 12, 2022

Walking in the Oak Knoll School neighborhood, we spotted plants for sale on Poppy Avenue. Select what you need and pay on the honor system!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022

