Guitarist Mark Lemaire to headline at Dala’s Nest House Concert on May 15

The next Dala’s Nest House Concert (371 O’Connor St., Menlo Park) is on Sunday, May 15 at 3:30, featuring Mark Lemaire who is known for his unique guitar style.

He incorporates masterful fingerpicking, slap-and-tap harmonics, hand percussion, and a delicate touch that goes straight to your heart. While Mark’s solo guitar pieces stand as complete statements, his vocals with Cindy Van Empel Lemaire are perfectly matched: they seem like two people with one voice. NEW MUSIC for 2022!!! Sample at Marklemaire.com

RSVP + donate online $30/person for guaranteed seating.

Venmo: @Mark-Lemaire-3 or PayPal: marklemairemusic@gmail.com. Scroll down for cash donation option.

Mark Lemaire began performing on guitar at twelve. At 23, he became a recording engineer at legendary Euphoria Sound and learned his studio chops from Jimmy Miller (Stones, Blind Faith, Traffic, Spencer Davis) and did sessions with Johnny Thunder. Mark and Cindy tour New England every summer; California gigs include LA to the Bay Area but have performed as far away as Italy, UK, Sweden, New Zealand, and Canada.

RSVP via online donation using the link or donate cash at the gate. Suggested donation $30 per seat.

Online donors guaranteed seats; cash donors may be asked to provide their own seating if pre-donors fill ours.

—> Bring a VAX CARD or NEGATIVE COVID-19 test dated no earlier than Friday, May 13, 2022.

—> Music starts promptly at 4:00 pm.

—> Plentiful street parking; follow signs to the hidden garden venue.