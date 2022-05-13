Local artists participate in Silicon Valley Open Studios

Menlo Park based artist Elaine McCreight will be opening her studio — 528 Encina Avenue — from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on May 14 and 15 as part of Silicon Valley Open Studios. You’ll also get to see work by Myrna Ehrlich, Karen Artiles & Paul Ransohoff.

“100% of my sales will go to the Union of Concerned Scientists & the Natural Resources Defense Council,” emails Elaine.

Other Menlo Park based artists who will be exhibiting at various locations include Steve Lopez, Linda Maki and Nathalie Strand.

Steve Lopez is at 425 Olive St. in Menlo Park on May 14 and 15; Linda Maki is at 2510 Greer St. in Palo Alto the same dates; Nathalie Strand is participating online only.

Along the Way (pictured top) is one of Elaine McCreight’s paintings. Orange Truck, Petaluma (pictured below) is on of Linda Maki’s paintings.