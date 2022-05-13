M-A student Katherine Spivakovsky named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Katherine Spivakovsky of Menlo Park, who attends Menlo-Atherton High School, is a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar, announced U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Katherine is one of 161 outstanding American high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, artistic excellence, technical expertise, leadership, citizenship, service, and contribution to school and community.

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Today, I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit, and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride. Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America’s future is bright.”

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2022 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the arts and 20 Scholars in career and technical education.

Since 1983, each U.S. Presidential Scholar has been offered the opportunity to name his or her most influential teacher. The teacher chosen for recognition by Katherine was Maria Luisa De Seta of Menlo Atherton High School.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.