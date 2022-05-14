A haiku and photo from new Menlo Park resident Miera Rao

by Linda Hubbard on May 14, 2022

Writer Miera Rao moved to Menlo Park last Fall. Her short stories have been published by Sand Hill Review Press, in the Fault Zone anthology series, and Flash Fiction Magazine. She is the Newsletter Editor for the Friends of Opera San José.

An etiquette trainer at Top Form Academy, Miera cannot wait to see her non-fiction book Crushing Etiquette in print soon. Here haiku inspired by yesterday’s pretty sky follows.

writ large on the sky
the Creator’s fingerprints
Unmistakable

 

