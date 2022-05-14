Portola Valley holds wildfire preparedness fair at Town Center

Locals were invited to come to the Portola Vally Town Center today to learn how to protect their homes during the upcoming wildfire season.

The land clearing company Irish Excavation was there with a custom vehicle designed to clear undergrowth to 4-6”, does not tear up the soil, and mulches the debris (photo top).

And Ember was there to talk about ember resistant vents which can protect homes from an ember storm.

Also present was a a familiar face, former Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman who retired last June after 40 years with the District. He told photographer Robb Most he was there because he is working with Komodo Fire Systems. He’s also working with an organization helping Ukrainian fire fighters with equipment.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2022