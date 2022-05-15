Artist Jim Caldwell talks about Leonardo and his Ladies on May 19

On Thursday, May 19 at 6:30 pm, Woodside based artist Jim Caldwell is presenting Leonardo and his Ladies, plus the Last Supper at the Pacific Art League in Palo Alto (688 Ramona St.). Refreshments will be served. Reservations can be made via the Zoom link. Click on the red button which says VIEW DATES. Cost for attending in person or via Zoom is $20 which is shared with Pacific Art League.

If you are viewing it in Zoom, you will be emailed a link. If you have a timing conflict, the presentation will be recorded, and you can view it up to 24 hours later.

Jim will be speaking about Leonardo’s genius, and he’ll do a deep dive into seven of his famous portraits, including the Mona Lisa and the Last Supper. This 45 minute presentation has over 50 breathtaking images of Leonardo’s work.