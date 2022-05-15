Spotted: Goats munching away in Sharon Hills Park
Goats whose job it is to clear the dead grass at Sharon Hills Park are making their annual appearance. Thanks to Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias for taking a photo and sending it to InMenlo.
clear sky
broken clouds
clear sky
few clouds
Goats whose job it is to clear the dead grass at Sharon Hills Park are making their annual appearance. Thanks to Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias for taking a photo and sending it to InMenlo.
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Leave a Comment