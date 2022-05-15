Spotted: Goats munching away in Sharon Hills Park

by Linda Hubbard on May 15, 2022

Goats whose job it is to clear the dead grass at Sharon Hills Park are making their annual appearance. Thanks to Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias for taking a photo and sending it to InMenlo.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search