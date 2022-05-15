Watch Crossing the Rubicon courtesy of Menlowe Ballet

Emails Menlowe Ballet: “It has been so long since we have connected and we hope this message finds you well. Like so many, we are heartbroken as we witness events taking place on the world stage. The fact that so many are suffering right now, added to the challenges we have all faced over the past several years, has left most of us in need of hope and healing.

“In 2018 Menlowe Ballet presented Crossing The Rubicon: Passing the Point of No Return, a work choreographed by the late Donald McKayle about the experiences of refugees. McKayle’s poignant ballet follows the plight of those forced to flee their homeland, aching from loss and fearful about what lies ahead.

“It often feels as if there is nothing we can do to change things in the world. And, we believe that art speaks to pain, gives voice to the unexpressed, and offers each of us an opportunity to connect to our own humanity and to the humanness in others. With that in mind, we would like to share with you a recording of Menlowe Ballet performing this powerful work.

“Click here (password: RUBICON) to view this performance online through May 31. In the spirit of community, we offer it to you and to your friends and family who may enjoy it.”