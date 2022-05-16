Bike to Wherever Day is on May 20 in Menlo Park



To get your free Bike to Wherever Day Bag and win prizes:

1) Complete the Eventbrite Pledge to Ride registration (Pledging is free, donations and membership are optional but welcome!)

2) On Friday, May 20, bike to one of five Energizer Stations location in Menlo Park: 64 Willow Place, 1120 Merrill St., 100 San Mateo Drive, Pierce Road and Ringwood Avenue (all 7:00 to 9:00 am) as well as 475 Pope St (7:15 to 9:30 am).

3) Show your Eventbrite ticket on your phone or on paper

4)Pickup your free BTWD Bag and other goodies and have a chance to win prizes!

Note that bag quantities are limited and some Energizer Stations may run out, so get on your bike early.

