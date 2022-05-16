Draft Housing Element released; special study session set for May 16

The Housing Element project team released the draft Housing Element on May 11th beginning a 30-day public comment review period that ends on June 10th. The project team seeks feedback throughout this period, starting with a joint Planning Commission and Housing Commission study session on Monday, May 16th at 7:00 pm for the Commissions and community members to become familiar with the document, to ask clarifying questions, and to provide initial comments. Access the meeting online:

Join via Zoom (zoom.us/join) Meeting ID 827-9014-8873.

The project team plans a special City Council meeting towards the end of the comment review period to allow members of the community another opportunity to provide oral comments and the City Council to provide feedback and guidance on policy matters that may arise. Written comments may be submitted via a web form located on the Housing Element Update webpage .

Following the close of the comment period, the project team will prepare a revised draft to address comments prior to submittal of a draft document to HCD for their initial review and feedback by the end of June.