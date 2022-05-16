Learn about QPR (Question Persuade, Refer) suicide prevention training on May 25

QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer — the three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. Join Dr. Alejandro Martinez, QPR Master Trainer and Executive Director of Threat Assessment at Stanford University, for a special (virtual) QPR Training session on Wednesday, May 25 from 3:30 to 5:30 pm. Enrollment is limited, so reserve your spot today!

This special training is sponsored by Sequoia Healthcare District and Peninsula Health Care District, in partnership with The Parent Venture. Open to parents/caregivers, educators, mental health professionals, and community members.

Questions? Contact Charlene Margot, MA, Co-Founder and CEO, The Parent Venture (The Parent Education Series), at cmargot@parentventure.org.