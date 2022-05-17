Atherton resident Julie Kaufman to be honored at TheatreWorks fundraiser

Atherton resident and TheatreWorks Trustee Julie Kaufman (right) has been selected by TheatreWorks staff and board to serve as a Muse at the organization’s spring fundraiser, A Muse Ball, on Saturday, May 21, at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City. The organization’s Executive Director, Phil Santora, is the other Muse.

Attendees will enjoy good food and wine, live performances, a local arts market and a dance party. Open seating tickets are $150 per person. For tickets and more information, visit theatreworks.org or contact the TheatreWorks Special Events Department at events@theatreworks.org.

Proceeds benefit TheatreWorks’ continued mission to bring the arts to Bay Area audiences.