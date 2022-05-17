Menlo Balance circulating petition for ballot initiative on residential housing

There’s a petition being circulated by a relatively new organization — Menlo Balance — to get an initiative on the November ballot that prohibits the conversion of existing low-density residential parcels to other uses.

We recently spoke with two of the organizers — Nicole Chessari and Tim Yaeger — about it. “The initiative is to preserve what is already designated as residential so it can not be changed to commercial and industrial,” said Nicole.

Added Tim: “Our proposal is not to discourage housing but to put housing where it makes sense. We are trying to put it on the [November] ballot so all of Menlo Park can make a decision. That’s our goal — let all people have a democratic process.”

Those who are advocating for Flood School housing say this initiative would stop it. You can read Menlo Balance’s retort here.

For more information and to find out how to sign the petition, email info@menlobalance.org.

Photo of Nicole and Tim by Robb Most (c) 2022