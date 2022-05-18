Belle Haven Family Bike Skills set for May 21

Meet the Silicon Valley Bike Coalition at the Belle Haven library (413 Ivy Dr.) for a morning of bikes, smiles, and fun on Saturday, May 21 at 10:00 am.

We’ll start with a quick safety check to make sure our bikes are safe and ready to ride. Once our bikes are ready to go, we’ll make sure that all of our youth participants are equipped with a properly fitted helmet and the basic skills to navigate a short neighborhood ride.

As a group, we’ll make our way to Meta Park for some bike skills drills. These fun games are a great way to practice the skills that help keep us safe!

This event is appropriate for kids of all ages, as long as they’re able to self propel their bike or scooter.

Adults and older siblings welcome– we bet you’ll all learn something!

This event is held in collaboration with the City of Menlo Park Safe Routes to School Program.