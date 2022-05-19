Blood drive at Trinity Church to be held on May 21

Trinity Church (330 Ravenwood Ave., Menlo Park) is hosting its first-ever blood drive this Saturday, May 21 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Emails organizer Lynne Bramlett: “The volunteers helping are coming from Trinity Church, MPC Ready (disaster preparedness building organization) and the Newcomers of the Mid Peninsula Club.

“I decided organize a blood drive after learning about the tremendous shortage of available blood. This is mostly due to corporate blood drives being cancelled during the Covid-19 era.

“The Blood Drive is a community drive — open to anyone.”

To schedule your appointment or for more information visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code: MPCREADY or call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

If you have questions regarding your eligibility to donate blood, please call 1-866-236-3276.

Photo identification is required.