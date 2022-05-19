Menlo Balance initiative fears not based on reality

Ravenswood City School District is in the early planning stages of a project to build 90 below-market-rate housing units at the vacant Flood School site in Menlo Park.

Organizers of the Menlo Balance petition claim that their purpose is to stop residential neighborhoods from being changed to commercial or industrial.

However, the one known project that this initiative could block is this proposed affordable housing development at Flood School. (Despite the site having only ever served as a school, it is zoned single family residential.)

No residential parcel in Menlo Park has ever been developed into a “manufacturing plant” or “big-box store,” and this will never happen due to Menlo Park’s need for housing. It also would violate California “No Net Loss” law that discourages converting any housing to non-residential usage.

See www.floodschoolhousing.org for information. Also see the May 5 Almanac article which sheds light on the origins of the initiative.

Katie Behroozi contributed to this post.

Illustration shows location of Flood School