Spotted: Interesting cactus flower

by Linda Hubbard on May 19, 2022

We spotted this interesting cactus flower on our morning walk around the Oak Knoll School neighborhood. It caught our attention due to its distinctive look.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search