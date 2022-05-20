Vaccine Clinic May 22 – With BOOSTER for ages 5 to 11

Menlo Park City School Districts clinic with Safeway Pharmacy at Hillview School on Sunday, May 22 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm will offer Covid first, second, or booster shots, HPV, MMR, Meningococcal, Hep B, Tetanus/Diphtheria, Pneumonia, Polio, Shingles and Varicella vaccine.

Booster shots are now available for ages 5+ and they will be offered at this clinic! Sign up for an appointment here. When registering, if you want a booster for your 5-11 year-old child, please select “Additional Dose.”

The site should update over the weekend to allow boosters for ages 5-11, but use “Additional Dose” in the meantime. If you don’t want a Covid shot but do want another vaccine, sign up for a Covid first dose vaccine first in order to be able to pick an appointment time and add other vaccines. Then you will tell the immunizer on site that you don’t need the Covid shot.