Grammy Winning Hillview alumnus Mark Lettieri returns on May 24

Come to the Hillview PAC on Tuesday, May 24, where alumnus Mark Lettieri will present a lecture and demonstration on his music and composition style. Mark is a Grammy-winning guitarist, composer, producer, and instructor based in Fort Worth, TX.

Best known for his work with leading instrumental bands Snarky Puppy and The Fearless Flyers, he also composes and produces guitar instrumental music under his own name. Proficient in a multitude of styles, he has recorded and performed in virtually every genre of popular music with both independent and major-label artists.

The presentation will run from 7:00 to 8:00 pm in the HIllview PAC. There is a $10 donation request, and masks are required for all audience members.