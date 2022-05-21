Take a virtual trip to the Asian Pacific American experience on May 25

Join the Menlo Park Library at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, May 25, to explore the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience with a guided tour from the comfort of your laptop, phone or tablet. Register via Zoom.

The contemporary exhibit on display, Where Beauty Lies, examines the complicated history, culture, industry, psychology and politics of beauty from the Asian Pacific American perspective.

This live virtual experience will include visiting the historic spaces of the original building that houses the museum, an Asian Pacific immigrant hotel from the early 1900s.