Tales Online: Storytime with Blank Park Zoo on May 25

Enjoy the world of books with the team at Blank Park Zoo in Iowa on Wednesday, May 25 from 10:00 to 10:30 am. They will read a story, and then you’ll get to meet a special live ambassador animal from the zoo’s education department. Register via Zoom.

Every Wednesday morning, Tales Online brings you a storytime you can enjoy from home (or on the go) with your preschooler. We’ll take virtual trips around the country, meeting guests who read us great stories, and introduce some surprise visitors!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.