Molly Finn’s love of cars leads to 1956 Thunderbird

It was last year that we spotted this gorgeous 1956 Thunderbird in front of Sky Nails on Crane Street in downtown Menlo Park. We were able to track down its owner, Menlo Park resident Molly Finn, thanks to one of her neighbors seeing the post on InMenlo.

Recently we talked with Molly about her love of cars — and how the T-bird came into her life.

“I bought it in March, 2021,” she explained. “I love cars but was also feeling cooped up what with the pandemic and all.

“I’ve always been a T-bird fan and started scouring the Web and eBay and found an amazing deal on a car for sale in Vacaville. I pulled the trigger impulsively once I’d found it.

“I drive it two or three time a week, and my mood is transformed the minute I get in it. It’s a great outlet.”

“My daughter loves the car, too, but she sometimes doesn’t want me to take it as we get so much attention!”

And so we conclude “all star vehicle Sunday.”

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2022