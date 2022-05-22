Spotted: Mint condition circa 1970 Ford pick-up truck

When my companion and I spotted this mint condition Ford pick up truck in the Draeger’s parking lot this morning, we didn’t know it was going to be the beginning of “all star vehicle Sunday.” (Subsequent posts to come.)

After combing through images of late ’60s and early ’70s photos of Ford pick ups, we think this is a 1970 Ford-100 Ranger. (We’re not ashamed to be corrected.) If not the original color, it pays homage to the two-tone paint jobs of those trucks.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022