This vintage Corvette attracts lots of attention in downtown Menlo Park

Who knew after spotting the vintage Ford pick up, my companion and I would come across this incredible Chevrolet Corvette parked exactly where I discovered the 1956 Thunderbird convertible (that’s the next post on “all star vehicle Sunday”).

While we were dazzled by the color and clearly say that the car was marked “1951,” the year could not be correct as the earliest production year of the Corvette was 1953 — and they were Polo White in color. The 1954 model year vehicles could be ordered in Pennant Blue, Sportsman Red, Black, or Polo White.

Color aside — and we think this copper color is great — this has to be a ’53, ’54 or ’55 as changes were made to the body in 1956.

Am a bit befuddled why all the cool vintage cars park in front of Sky Nails. They are friendly ladies, that we know!

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022